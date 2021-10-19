Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the highest is $3.99. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $3.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $19.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $528.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.82 and a 200 day moving average of $526.47. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $281.02 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

