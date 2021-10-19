Analysts Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce sales of $35.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.62 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $108.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 million to $155.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.19 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $174.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

ENTA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,253. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $72.17.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

