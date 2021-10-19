Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.26) EPS.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $485,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $15,155,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

