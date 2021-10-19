Analysts Set Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) PT at GBX 228

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 228 ($2.98).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

HOC traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 143.60 ($1.88). The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,968. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.07. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The stock has a market cap of £737.93 million and a PE ratio of 19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

