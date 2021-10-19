Analysts Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $27.50

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFST. William Blair started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

LFST stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 17,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,575,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

