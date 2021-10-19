Analysts Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target at $597.96

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $597.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,393 shares of company stock worth $42,990,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 171.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $638.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $603.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.17. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $640.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

