Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target at $18.80

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLLMF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF remained flat at $$8.31 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

