Analysts Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT at $185.00

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of SGEN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.97. 624,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.57. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.92. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,638,000 after buying an additional 279,376 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

