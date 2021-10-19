Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $45.81

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.36.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,838. Targa Resources has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

