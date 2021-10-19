Analyzing Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & AT&T (NYSE:T)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Frontier Communications Parent
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|AT&T
|2
|10
|8
|0
|2.30
Profitability
This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Frontier Communications Parent
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AT&T
|-1.11%
|12.78%
|4.37%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
88.0% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and AT&T’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Frontier Communications Parent
|$7.16 billion
|0.92
|-$402.00 million
|N/A
|N/A
|AT&T
|$171.76 billion
|1.05
|-$5.18 billion
|$3.18
|7.97
Frontier Communications Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AT&T.
Summary
AT&T beats Frontier Communications Parent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S.. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
