Analyzing New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) & Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.67 $511.11 million $0.87 16.03 Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 34.32% 8.86% 0.99% Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New York Community Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 5 3 0 2.38 Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $13.28, suggesting a potential downside of 4.78%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.