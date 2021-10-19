Analyzing Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tele2 AB (publ) and PCCW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 0 4 4 0 2.50 PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and PCCW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.50 $807.47 million $0.57 13.32 PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCCW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 28.33% 24.41% 10.09% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats PCCW on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity. The company was founded by Jan Stenbeck in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

