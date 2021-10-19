Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $78.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.96.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.