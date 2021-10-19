Ancora Advisors LLC Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.79% of Middlefield Banc worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBCN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

