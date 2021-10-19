Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Travel + Leisure worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

