Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,914 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 262,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

