Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 6,720 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

