Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

