Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Leede Jones Gab

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antibe Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

