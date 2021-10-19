Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.
AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
