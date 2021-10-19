Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) vs. StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Financial Comparison

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Apollo Global Management pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StepStone Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Apollo Global Management and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management 34.10% 17.32% 4.13% StepStone Group 9.01% 18.57% 9.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Global Management and StepStone Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $2.35 billion 6.83 $156.61 million $2.02 33.81 StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.17 $62.63 million $0.87 49.39

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Apollo Global Management and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 0 3 6 0 2.67 StepStone Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus target price of $64.38, indicating a potential downside of 5.75%. StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.40%. Given StepStone Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Apollo Global Management.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats StepStone Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Private Equity segment consists of investment in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Real Assets segment includes investment in real estate equity and infrastructure equity; and real estate and infrastructure debt. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan, Leon David Black, and Joshua Jordan Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.