AppCoins Achieves Market Cap of $21.51 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $81,198.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00039800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00188671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00088230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,564,666 coins and its circulating supply is 244,564,665 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.