Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,789 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 54,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 120.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Apple by 365.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,216,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 955,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.