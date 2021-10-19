Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 583,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 204.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 142.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ARAV stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

