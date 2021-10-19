Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.14 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 752,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

