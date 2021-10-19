Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.
NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.14 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 752,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
