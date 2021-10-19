ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 500,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,020.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 66,189 shares of company stock worth $153,943. 16.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 51,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,558. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

