Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth $202,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter worth $186,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth $226,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NYSE ACA opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

