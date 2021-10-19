Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $15.53. 23,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 665,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

