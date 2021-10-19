ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Acquires £99,466.29 in Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Mathew Dunn purchased 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,560 ($33.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,388.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,353.87. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

