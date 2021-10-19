Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.34.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $162.45 on Monday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

