Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 26.4% in September

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -79.61.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

