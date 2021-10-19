Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
