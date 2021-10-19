Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 277.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 292.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $414.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.18. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $420.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.13, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

