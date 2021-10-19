AudioCodes (AUDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUDC stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

