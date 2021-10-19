Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. 4,611,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.49.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$87,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,096,733.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga acquired 16,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,545.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 122,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$423,854.59. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $430,162 and sold 77,500 shares valued at $1,927,945.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

