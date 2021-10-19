Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $30.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 106,695.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 199.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 251,080 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000.

AVYA stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 316.33 and a beta of 1.57. Avaya has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

