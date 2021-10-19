AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvePoint.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250 over the last ninety days. 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AvePoint stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AvePoint stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 365,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.