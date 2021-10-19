Axa S.A. Acquires 200 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NEU opened at $374.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.53 and its 200 day moving average is $340.12. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

