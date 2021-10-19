Axa S.A. Acquires Shares of 22,700 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

XRX opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Xerox’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

