Axa S.A. Buys New Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 148,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.06). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

