Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,609 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.