Axa S.A. Has $444,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.