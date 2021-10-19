Axa S.A. Invests $361,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at about $21,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,554 shares of company stock worth $6,719,711. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GPRO opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.