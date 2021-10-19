Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

