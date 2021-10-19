Axa S.A. Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 504.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

