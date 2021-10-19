Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (BME:SAN) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has €4.20 ($4.94) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €4.15 ($4.88).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.75 ($4.41).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

