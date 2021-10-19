Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 70,127 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,820. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.67.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

