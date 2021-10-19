Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in September

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 207.0 days.

Shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a report on Friday.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

