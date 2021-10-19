Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.24.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $46.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

