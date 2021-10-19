Bank of Montreal Can Sells 9,552 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 283.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,236,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Globant by 42.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 58.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $308.61 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

